Vaikunta Dwara Darsanam to start at 1.45 am on Jan 13

Tirumala: All the departments in TTD are gearing up for the successful conduct of Vaikunta Ekadasi Dwara Darshanam in Tirumala temple, said TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

Speaking after a review meeting with the heads of departments (HoDs) here on Friday, the EO said the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam to pilgrims will be for 10 days from January 13 to 22. The darshan on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi will commence early from 1.45 am onwards in the shrine after predawn rituals, he said, adding that TTD has already released darshan tickets — SED, SSD, and SRIVANI, virtual Seva tickets — online to the pilgrims for Vaikunta Dwara Darsanam.

He said in addition to the release of online tickets in advance, Sarva Darshanam tokens will be issued only to Tirupati locals at five different centres as in the case of last year. In view of the surging Covid cases and scare of Omicron cases, tokens will be issued only to locals on a first-come-first-served basis for all the 10 days, he added. On the accommodation front, the EO said due to the renovation of nearly 1,300 rooms out of 7,500 rooms available in Tirumala, the devotees are requested to take accommodation in Tirupati and have darshan in Tirumala so as to avoid any inconvenience.

Golden Chariot procession will be held on Vaikunta Ekadasi day (January 13) in the four Mada streets and on Chakra Snanam will be performed in Swami Pushkarini between 5 am and 6 am in Ekantam, the next day of Vaikunta Dwadasi.

A buffer stock of six lakh laddus will be maintained daily during the 10 days to ensure all the pilgrims get the most sought after prasadam through 41 counters. In the review meeting, he instructed all the HoDs to ensure necessary Covid safety measures at Kalyanakatta, Annaprasadam complex, Reception areas, and in all the places where the pilgrim movement is more.

Required number of Srivari Sevaks (volunteers) also will be deployed for the service of pilgrims while the TTD vigilance department in coordination with police regulates traffic in Tirumala, EO said. "In view of fast-spreading Omicron cases across the country, either vaccine certificate of two doses or negative result of RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before is mandatory for all the devotees coming for darshan of Srivaru.

The devotees are also requested to follow the Covid safety norms of maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and using sanitisers without fail," he said.