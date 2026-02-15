CM thanks PM for Cabinet decisions beneficial to Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for key decisions taken by the Union Cabinet that promise to boost infrastructure and economic progress in the National Capital.

She said, “The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet in the context of Delhi’s infrastructure, economic progress, and cultural upliftment are of utmost importance and far-reaching significance.”

“Approving the construction of the third and fourth lines on the Delhi-Ambala rail route is a concrete step towards making the capital’s rail network more seamless and facilitating smoother passenger movement,” she said in a message in social media.

Chief Minister Gupta added that the decision to transform the historic North and South Blocks into a grand Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum will prove to be a major foundation in preserving Delhi’s cultural heritage and giving it global recognition.

At the same time, visionary policies such as the Urban Challenge Fund and ‘Startup India Fund 2.0’ will be instrumental in giving Delhi’s urban planning a modern form and creating new opportunities for the youth, said CM Gupta.

“For this sustained support of the Central Government in Delhi’s development and for these public welfare announcements, I express my gratitude and thanks to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji,” said the Chief Minister in a post on social media.

At an event in East Delhi, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the first Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at the Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Shahdara.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister hailed the mission initiated by Dr. Hedgewar which is serving the nation in the form of a strong and vast organisation.

“His approach to organising society through individual development has become a strong foundation for India’s cultural awakening. The Chief Minister said that this statue at the institute is not just a memorial, but will continue to inspire the spirit of service, dedication, and nation first,” she said.

In a message on social media, she said, “This occasion is extremely glorious, because the Sangh is celebrating the centenary year of its establishment. On the sacred day of Vijayadashami in 1925, the revered Doctor Sahab had planted the seed of the ideal, which has today grown into a gigantic banyan tree and remains continuously dedicated to the service of Mother Bharat. His path of organising society through individual character-building has now become the foundational pillar of India’s cultural renaissance.”