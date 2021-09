Varaha Jayanthi celebrated in Tirumala

Tirumala: The annual Varaha Jayanthi was observed with religious fervour at Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple in Tirumala on Thursday. As part of the festivities, Kalasa Sthapana, Kalasa Puja and Punyahavachanam were performed followed by special Tirumanjanam to utsava Murthies.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said being Adivaraha Kshetra, the first Nivedana is rendered to Sri Varaha Swamy in Tirumala. TTD has been observing Varaha Jayanthi every year. This year due to Balalayam, Prokshanam was done to Mula Murty while Abhishekam to utsava Murty.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, Temple Dy EO Ramesh Babu and OSD Seshadri were also present.