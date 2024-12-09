‘Vee Run for Tirupati’ ignites fitness, anti-drug awareness

Tirupati: Tirupati witnessed a wave of energy and enthusiasm as youth took part in the ‘Vee Run for Tirupati ‘ event, jointly organised by Sports Authority of AP (SAAP), Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), SVU NSS Wing and Vee Vibe organisation.

The run featured 10K, 5K and 3K categories, starting from SV University Tarakarama Stadium, and concluding at Cherlopalli Cross. While athletes and police officers opted for the 10K run, students participated in the 5K run and other children and adults took part in the 3K run.

SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, the event’s chief guest, remarked that Tirupati is not only a hub for spirituality, education and culture, but is also emerging as a sports capital. He noted that the 10K run was held in Tirupati following the guidance of Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh to inspire the youth and students of the city’s many educational institutions. He encouraged students to actively participate in such activities.

Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu urged the youth to maintain discipline and stay away from drugs and narcotics. He emphasised that such events promote a healthier lifestyle and help deter substance abuse.

SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupati Naidu spoke about how such running events spark new ideas among youth, fostering growth and development. Eagle SP Nagesh promoted the slogan ‘Say No to Drugs’ and encouraged young people to focus on health-enhancing activities.

Organiser Sajja Raga Veena highlighted that events like these showcase women’s ability to lead and execute programmes successfully. SVU NSS Bureau Coordinator Dr Pakanati Harikrishna also took part. The cultural segment featured captivating dance performances by Rafiq Fracta, Bigg Boss fame Kirrak Seetha and Neha Choudary, which energised the participants.

In the 10K run, winners in the men’s category were Afan, Brahmareddy and Anil, while Samreen, Devarakonda Triveni and Ksheerasagara Ramasmitha triumphed in the women’s category. SP Subba Rayudu and SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu presented medals and cash prizes to the winners.