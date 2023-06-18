Vegetable prices soar with rising mercury levels

Tirupati: Keeping pace with the rising mercury levels, vegetable prices are also soaring in Tirupati forcing the common people to cut down their daily food menu. The prices witnessed drastic rise during the last one month giving no respite for the people as their family budgets were in shambles. Some of the prices have almost doubled while some others witness 50 to 70 percent increase.

“The burden has doubled during the past few weeks with the prices of vegetables have soared gradually. Brinjals are one common vegetable we use regularly and its price has gone up from Rs.30-35 to Rs.70-75 per kg now.

Retail vendors at colonies were even selling them at above Rs.100 per kg. The prices of other vegetables are also showing a similar trend”, commented a housekeeper Bhargavi at Tirupati Rythu Bazar.

Tomatoes which were sold at below Rs.20 per kg a month ago now cost Rs.30 per kg while the retailers sell them at around Rs.50. Green chillies which are an essential ingredient in every household have crossed the century mark and are being sold at Rs.120-130 in the colonies while the price is hovering around Rs.95 to Rs.100 in Rythu Bazar.

Even the gourd varieties were priced on the higher side with Ridge gourd was priced at Rs.60-70, bitter gourd around Rs.80 per kg in the Rythu bazar. People were thinking twice before looking at beans as they must spend Rs.120 per kg to buy them. Broad beans are also priced at Rs.100 per kg. Comparatively lady fingers are available at a bit lower price as they are sold at Rs.40 per kg while cabbage is Rs.20 per kg.