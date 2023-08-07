Veteran leader Chengalraya Naidu’s birth anniversary celebrated

Bangarupalyam (Chittoor district): Veteran leader (late) NP Chengalraya Naidu’s 110 birth anniversary was celebrated by his family members at Naidu’s park here on Sunday. Speaking at the commemorative meeting, Chittoor district legal services Senior Judge I Karunakar, who participated as chief guest, stressed on sensitising school students on various social evils to be wary of them.

He also wanted the teachers to teach them on our Constitution to create awareness on our rights and responsibility to make them as conscious citizens. Former MLA and NP Venkatesa Chowdars spoke on the life and contribution of his late father Chengalraya Naidu who served in various positions including as MP for the development of Chittoor district. Marking the occasion, Stationery and study materials were distributed to 350 school children.