Video, reel competition to promote tourism in Tirupati district

Tirupati: In an effort to promote the tourism sector in the district, the district administration has embarked on conducting a video and reel competition. Enthusiasts can submit their entries to the tourism till October 25, said district Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Sunday.

This initiative, launched in connection with the World Tourism Day celebrations on September 27, aims to attract tourists by highlighting the significance of key tourist destinations in Tirupati district. The competition invites enthusiasts to create informative and visually appealing videos and reels to showcase the unique aspects of these locations, thereby contributing to the development of the tourism industry.

The competition is divided into two categories, while the first category focuses on spiritual tourism and includes renowned pilgrimage sites such as Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Tirumala), Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple (Tirupati), Padmavathi Ammavari Temple (Tiruchanoor), Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Appalayagunta), Parasurameswara Swamy Temple (Gudimallam), Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple (Srikalahasti), Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Narayana Vanam), Vedanarayana Swamy Temple (Nagalapuram), Pallikondeswara Swamy Temple (Surutupalli).

Category two highlights popular leisure and scenic tourist spots in Tirupati district, such as SV Zoological Park, Kalyani Dam, Chandragiri Fort, Talakona Waterfalls, Mamanduru Eco Tourism, Kailasanathakona waterfalls, Sri City, Tupilipalem Beach (Vakadu), Irakam Island, Pulicat Lake and Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary. Participants must submit a three-minute video or reel focusing on any of these. There will be Rs 1 lakh prize money for the first prize followed by Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for second and third prizes. The entries must be sent via email to either ‘[email protected]` or `[email protected]` by October 25, 2024. For further information, participants can visit https://tirupati.ap.gov.in. For any queries, enthusiasts can contact the District Tourism Officer at the Regional Tourism Office in Tirupati by calling 6309942027. Additional contact numbers: 9848823086 and 9705933311.