  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Viswam’s Sainik-2025 study material launched

Viswam’s Sainik-2025 study material launched
x
Highlights

Tirupati: The study materials for Viswam’s Sainik and Navodaya entrance exams were unveiled by MLC and APPUSMA State president MV Ramachandra Reddy...

Tirupati: The study materials for Viswam’s Sainik and Navodaya entrance exams were unveiled by MLC and APPUSMA State president MV Ramachandra Reddy along with Viswam Educational Institutions Chairman Dr N Viswanath Reddy and Academic Director N Viswa Chandan Reddy here on Thursday. During the event, they highlighted the institution’s outstanding performance in 2024 Sainik School results, securing over 60 seats, including state first rank and 59 seats in Navodaya results.

Viswam has achieved national recognition for its excellence in state-level exams like Sainik, Military School and Navodaya, with 41 state-level first ranks and 910 seats in Sainik entrance over the past 34 years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick