Women help desk opened at Sri City police station

Tirupati: Deputy Superintendent of Police B H Vimala Kumari and Mamatha Sannareddy, wife of Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy, inaugurated the women's help desk at Sri City police station on Monday. Ravindra Sannareddy, women HR Managers of some of the units and a host of women employees and housewives from surrounding villages have attended the function.



Speaking on the occasion, the DSP explained that the help desk will look into the issues relating to women and crime against them by not only taking complaints of women in distress, but also guide them properly and counsel them. Sri City MD hoped that the Help Desk will focus on making the police more women-friendly and approachable.

The Women Help Desk will function 24/7 and its services can be availed any time. The help desk would also provide assistance in registering their complaints instead of going to local police station.