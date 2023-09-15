Worship clay Vinayaka, save environment, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy tells people

Tirupati : District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy called upon the people to offer prayers to clay Ganesha on Vinayaka Chavithi day which will protect environment. He unveiled the posters with a slogan ‘Worship clay Ganesha – Save the Environment’ prepared by Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahotsav Committee at the Indoor stadium in TUDA grounds on Friday.



He told the people to celebrate the Vinayaka Chavithi festival with devotion duly following the traditions and customs and cooperate to the immersion programme being taken up jointly by Utsav committee and Tirupati Municipal Corporation. Taking note of the problems arose during immersion programme at Chennaya Gunta and Damineedu, TUDA VC S Hari Krishna and district Panchayat Officer Rajasekhar Reddy were given instructions to provide amenities there. They will provide barricades and other facilities.

On their part, people should use clay Ganesh idols to protect the environment. As lakhs of idols will be offered prayers, there should not be a problem to the environment during immersion. As such, environment friendly clay Ganesh idols are to be kept in puja with devotion. He said that, in Tirupati city, about 800 idols will be kept at various locations for which puja will be performed from September 18.

Immersion will take place on the third day which falls on September 20 for which all arrangements are made at Vinayaka Sagar which the organisers should make use of. As the fifth day falls on Friday and it coincides with the famous Garuda Seva of Lord Venkateswara, he said that priority should be given to immersing the idols on the third day itself.

Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahotsav Committee members Samanchi Srinivas, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, P Naveen Kumar Reddy, RC Munikrishna, Mangati Gopal Reddy, Gopi, K Ajay Kumar, Gundala Gopinath Reddy and others were present.