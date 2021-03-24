Yanamala Ramakrishnudu lambasts 'vindictive politics' of Jagan

Tirupati: TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his intimidatory and vindictive politics to garner votes. Addressing the party cadres at Tirupati on Tuesday, he said that the ruling party could not get votes without muscle and official powers and the Chief Minister knows this fact well.

Saying that the ruling party is also involved in rowdyism in the peaceful Visakha and Godavari districts, he said that there was no other Chief Minister like this since the time of Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. The ruling party has abolished 17 welfare schemes implemented by TDP government through which they saved Rs 18,700 crores and changed the names of some schemes to claim the credit.

He questioned the motive behind threatening people of cutting welfare schemes if they do not vote to the ruling party. There is no other government in the world such as this type of autocratic YSRCP, he lambasted. However, TDP cadres are capable of dealing with any type of situation and it is not new for the party to show its strength in the byelections. He asked the cadres to rise to the occasion without any fear.

Former minister N Amaranatha Reddy criticised the Chief Minister and 22 MPs for their failure in achieving Special Category Status by questioning the Central government. As the Chief Minister has gone back on his words on this issue, he asked the people to vote for TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi to teach Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson.

He also criticised the lapses in various welfare schemes of the YSRCP government. It was Chandrababu Naidu who developed Tirupati in all aspects. How can the YSRCP is coming forward to seek votes even after ignoring Tirupati development, he questioned.

Panabaka Lakshmi said that the party will stand by the cadres at all times and asked them to support her in the byelection. Party MLA N Rama Naidu, senior leaders N Kishore Kumar Reddy, M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, R C Munikrishna and others also spoke on the occasion.