YSRCP activists celebrate sixth anniversary of Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Tirupati: YSRCP activists celebrated the 6th anniversary of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra which was taken up by party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2017 to strengthen the YSRCP.



Marking the occasion, Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with YSRCP city president Palagiri Prathap Reddy and others cut a cake at YSR statue near the TUDA office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the Praja Sankalpa Padayatra was historic and a milestone in the history of Andhra Pradesh as has laid the path for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to achieve a resounding victory in 2019 State Assembly election and continue the legacy of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy for the good of the State.

The 3,648-km Padayatra helped Jagan Mohan Reddy to understand the people’s problems which later took shape in the form of YSRCP manifesto, she said.

During the last four years, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government implemented almost all the promises made in the election manifesto bringing cheers in the face of lakhs of poor people.

Co-operative town bank chairman Ketham Jayachandran Reddy, vice-chairman Vasu Yadav, corporator Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP leaders Sekhar Reddy, Sridevi, Dinesh Royal, Rajendra and others were present.