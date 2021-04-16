YSRCP doing injustice to SCs: Sunil Deodhar

Tirupati: BJP senior leader and party state co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar alleged that YSRCP doing great injustice to Scheduled Castes by allowing some of its leaders, who are practicing Christianity but holding SC certificate to enjoy power and position, affecting the genuine SCs.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, the BJP leader said that those leaders, who are converted not interested in Christianity but only interested in vote bank politics and added that with their double standards they are cheating Christianity and also doing injustice to the genuine people belonging to SCs by cornering the benefits meant for them including reservation.

Continuing his tirade against YSRCP, he said many including a minister and few MLAs are practicing Christianity but by holding SC certificates enjoying the position and wanted the SCs to realise the disservice being done to the downtrodden community by such people.

In this connection, he said that YSRCP nominee contesting in Tirupati bypoll on March 29 visited a Church in Gudur before filing his nomination to take the blessings of a pastor in the Church and asked him why he did not took blessing of Lord Balaji, who was responsible for the phenomenal growth of Tirupati and but for him there is no employment or livelihood to thousands in the city.

Making that he or his party not against any religion including Christian only against those hiding their religion to derive benefits, he said the pastor who himself posted the photos of Gurumoorthy taking blessings from him later removed it. The BJP leader said the party will write to Election Commission of India to verify the genuineness of SC certificate, the YSRCP nominee is holding and not and added that if required, the party will take legal course on the issue.

Slamming YSRCP leaders ridiculed him for sporting namam, he said that it is tantamount to insulting Hindus. The BJP leader said he began putting namam on his forehead after he visited Tirumala for darshan after he was made party state in-charge and reminded without Lord Balaji there is no growth of Tirupati.

He opposed the Jagan government for abolishing Telugu medium in state-run schools and said he was not against English medium but only wanted the government start new English medium school as was done in UP by Yogi Adityanath government. Deodhar said the Jagan government abolished the Legislative Council and sent it decision to Union Home Ministry approval but the same Jagan gave the MLC post to later Tirupati MP Durga Prasad and asked if it not amounting to cheating Durga Prasad's family.

Party nominee K Ratna Prabha said that she has a penchant for social service and dedicated to public service in her 40-year-long government service in various capacities. If elected, she said she will do her best for Tirupati area development and also taking up the state issue to the Centre for solutions. Attracted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP impressive performance and bringing many revolutionary measures, Ratna Prabha said she joined the party believing that it will help her to do more service to the people and wanted the Tirupati voters give her a chance to serve them as MP. Exuding confidence that the BJP-JSP alliance will win in the election, she said her victory will support the party efforts to become an alternate force in the state and herald a new chapter.