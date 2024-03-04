YSRCP struggles to select candidate for Kavali constituency

Nellore: The ruling YSRCP, which has secured victory with considered majority in Kavali Assembly constituency twice in 2014 and 2019 elections, is now struggling to select its nominee in 2024 elections.

Till now the general impression was that YSRCP would give tickets to either Lok Sabha or Assembly in-charges, but in the wake of fast changing developments, the partyhas replaced in-charges of Nellore city and rural, Venkatagiri, Udayagiri and Gudur Assembly segments and Nellore MP seat.

Now coming to Kavali, sitting MLA Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy’s name was almost decided as the party candidate for Lok Sabha. Ramireddy, popularly known as RPR, has educational institutions and was elected twice from Kavali Assembly segment.In 2014, he won Assembly election against TDP candidate Beeda Ravindra with a majority of 4,969 votes. In 2019, he won against TDP nominee Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy with a majority of 14,117 votes.

But now, the YSRCP leadership seems to be having second thoughts on RPR’s candidature after survey reports indicated severe opposition against him, both from people and local leadership.

It may be recalled that Ramireddy was one among the three recommended for replacing Nellore sitting MLA Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadavby Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.Later the party considered his name for Kavali Lok Sabha.

According to highly confidential sources,earlier Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddywanted to give Lok Sabha ticket to RPR, but now he is considering replacing him as the survey reports suggested that the party may not win if he is given the ticket.

It is being said that now the YSRCP high command is actively considering the name of former Kavali TDP MLA Vanteru Venugopal Reddy for either Nellore MP seat or Kavali Assembly segment.

Meanwhile, the name of former Alluru MLA Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy is also making rounds in political circles for Kavali in the ensuingelections.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy is a senior politician and from the erstwhile Jamindars family. He represented Aluru Assembly constituency onCongress ticket in 1994. After Alluru was mergedwith Kavali constituency, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy contested on Congress ticket,but was defeated by TDP nominee Beeda Mastan Rao with a margin of 19,027 votes.

Later he joined TDP, contested election and was defeated by YSRCP candidate Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy with a margin of 14,117 votes. As TDP decided not to give ticket to him, Katamreddy joined the YSRCP and is aspiring for ticket from Kavali Assembly constituency.