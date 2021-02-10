YSRCP to face tough fight against TDP in Bobbili

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): Though the ruling YSRCP contestants has better chances to win in Gram Panchayat elections all over the district, but in Bobbili, the situation is much different than any other constituencies in the district. All the YSRCP MLAs in the district have been touring every village in their respective constituencies and supporting their candidates and convincing rebels to withdraw from fray.

Even they are threatening TDP candidates on several local issues and forcing them to withdraw. But in Bobbili constituency, TDP in-charge of the constituency R V S K K Ranga Rao(Baby Naina) is putting all efforts and knocking every door in every village of his four mandals and supporting the candidates. This constituency has 110 Gram Panchayats in four mandals (Bobbili, Badangi, Terlam and Ramabhadrapuram). Two candidates won unanimously with his support as of now and in rest of the villages, the situation turns tough for YSRCP supporters.



According to sources, Bobbili MLA S V Ch Appalanaidu is not in a position to coordinate with cadre all over the constituency and he is not a much influenced person when compared with Baby Naina. As a result, most of the villages like Kaluvarai, Kottakki, Badangi, Terlam and others are giving tough fight. Baby Naina is meeting the voters and conducting the meetings in villages, appealing to support the TDP candidates who are in the race. As a result, the locals, with the confidence over Baby Naina are convincing and supporting the candidates.

As a result, the TDP which was totally said to be closed here after the completion of Assembly elections in 2019 is now gaining the support of public with the untired efforts of Baby Naina. Speaking on this, Baby Naina said he was interacting with public in every village and seeking their support. On the other hand, we are supporting the candidates with clean image with hard work. "We are expecting good results in the Gram Panchayat elections to be held on February 13," he said.