YV Subba Reddy takes charge second time as TTD chief

Tirumala: YV Subba Reddy was sworn in as chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board here on Wednesday.

In a brief ceremony held at Bangaru Vakili (Garudalwar Sannidhi) at Tirumala temple, TTD executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy administered the oath of office and secrecy to Subba Reedy who will be the 51st TTD chairman.

Subba Reddy along with his family reached the shrine for oath taking after offering prayers at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple and also Sri Varaha Swamy temple on the banks of Pushkarini (temple tank) following the age-old tradition.

After the oath taking ceremony, Reddy and his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. After darshan, TTD EO presented him Srivari thirtha prasadams and also laminated portrait of Lord amidst chanting of mantras by Veda pandits and Veda Aasirvachanam as a mark of honour to the new chairman.

A host of YSRCP senior leaders, including ministers and MLAs from various districts who were present, greeted Subba Reddy after the ceremony was over in the shrine. They include Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy, panchayat raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Chandragiri), B Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasthi), A Srinivasulu (Chittoor), P Ravindra Reddy (Kadapa district), Prasada Raj (West Godavari), Dorababu (East Godavari), MP Dr Gurumoorthy, MLC Janga Krishnamurthy, deputy nayor of Tirupati Municipal Corporation Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy, TTD senior officials additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and others.

It may be noted here that Subba Reddy who is a YSRCP senior leader is the party in-charge for four districts including East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Chittoor.

Speaking reporters after taking oath, Subba Reddy said though the immediate past board under him had approved several major programmes, they could not be implemented due to Covid and all of them will be pursued and implemented in the coming days.

He said the unique programme of Gudiko Gomata launched in hundreds of temples across the country will soon be implemented in all prominent temples to facilitate Gopuja by devotees.

Reddy said all the spiritual and dharmic programmes launched by TTD for the health and prosperity of humanity in the last two years will be continued as soon as the pandemic ends and added that his focus shall be on the Hindu Dharma propagation in a big way and facilitating Srivari darshan to common devotees.

He said the programme of providing Srivari Naivedyam using only organic products which completed 100 days now in Tirumala temple, shall be permanently implemented in the Srivari temple.

The TTD chairman said he would discuss with officials the prospects of resuming Sarva darshan tokens (for free darshan) at Tirupati which was stopped as per Covid guidelines, in 15 days though in limited numbers.

Meanwhile, Hetero Drugs chairman Dr B Partha Sarathi Reddy donated Rs 1 crore to TTD Anna Prasadam trust. He handed over the cheque to TTD chairman Subba Reddy in the presence of EO Jawahar Reddy at Tirumala temple immediate after the oath ceremony.