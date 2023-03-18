116 polytechnic students get employment

Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said that 116 polytechnic students got employment during job recruitment process conducted specially for TVS Group at Guntur Maddi Balatripura Sandaramma Government Polytechnic.





The students of mechanical, electrical and automobile streams got job opportunities and they were given appointment letters on Friday. Nagarani explained that the Wheels India took up the selection programme and all of them will be provided with an annual salary of Rs 2.4 lakh and other facilities initially.





Nagarani said students of government polytechnics across the State are showing their talent in sports as well. In the fourth All India Southern Region Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet 2022-23, they have shown their talent in 14 disciplines. Polytechnic students from southern States of the country participated in this meet held at VNR Vigyan Jyoti Institute of Engineering and Technology in Hyderabad.





Boys and girls competed separately in shot put, high jump, long jump, triple jump, discus throw, volleyball, chess, table tennis, 100, 200, 300, 400 meters and won the medals. Nagarani said that 40 girls and 52 boys received medals from our State.