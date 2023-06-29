15,845 to appear for UPSC exams on July 2

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao directed all the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for conducting Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations to be held on July 2 (Sunday). He held a meeting with the officials over the arrangements for UPSC examination, here on Wednesday.

The Collector said the exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 4 pm on Sunday. He explained that 7,890 candidates will appear for Enforcement/Accounts officer exam from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 7,955 candidates will attend Assistant Provident Fund Officer exam from 2 pm to 4 pm.

As many as 17 examination centres were set up in Vijayawada city for all the 15,845 candidates. Special arrangements will be made at Patamata KBC High School for physically handicapped candidates. The Collector also informed that they will appoint 780 invigilators, 54 assistant supervisors, 19 liaison officers and 17 venue supervisors to oversee the examinations. He said Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar will be the overall inspecting officer and DRO K Mohan Rao will be the custodian officer for the examinations.

Collector Dilli Rao suggested the candidates appearing for the examinations to reach the exam centre before the time. He also informed that Section 144 would be invoked at the centres. He instructed concerned authorities to make available RTC services for candidates to reach the examination centres on time.

Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, RDO Ravindra Rao, Additional Commissioner Sarada and others attended the meeting.