4 YSR UHCs sanctioned for Central constituency, says MLA Vishnu

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu informed that four YSR urban health centres were sanctioned and getting ready for inauguration in the constituency limits. He said these four urban health centres were built at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Malladi Vishnu said urban health centres were set up at Ayodhya Nagar, Vambay Colony, Devi Nagar and Indira Nayak Nagar and Ayodhya Nagar urban health centre will be inaugurated first. Each urban health centres will have one medical officer, lab technician, pharmacist, two staff nurses and cleaning person.

He said the government sanctioned Rs 10 lakh each for the repairs of the UHCs. He said the health department will issue electronic ID cards to the patients, which will have patients' details, their visit, disease based on Aadhar number and mobile number. He said the hospital staff can view the details of the patients online with the help of ID card numbers.

Vishnu said that proposals have been made to take up development works worth Rs 8 crore in the limits of 40 ward secretariats in the Central constituency.

He said the VMC will take up various development works like drinking water pipelines, roads and street lighting. He said with the coordination of the District Collector and the VMC Commissioner, proposals have been made for the development works in the constituency and added that the State government is giving top priority for people's health and developing the hospitals and health centres in the State.