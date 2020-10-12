6 cyclone control rooms opened in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Krishna district administration has opened 6 cyclone control rooms on Sunday in view of the low-pressure formed over Bay of Bengal and heavy rains accompanied by gales are predicted till October 13.

Speaking over video conference, District collector Md Imtiaz instructed the officials to be on high alert till further notice is issued as heavy rains are predicted in the coming days. He announced the phone numbers of the control rooms.



Bandar collector office control room -08672-252572, Vijayawada collector camp office control room -0866-2474805, Vijayawada sub-collector office control room -0866-2574454, Nuzvid sub-collector office control room -08656-232717, Bandar RDO office control room -08672-252486, Gudivada RDO office control room -08674-243697. The collector urged fishermen not to venture into sea for fishing and instructed the sub-collectors and DROs to alert the mandal tashildars in the low-lying areas.