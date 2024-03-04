6th meeting held of AP Higher Education Planning Board

Inavolu (Guntur district): Chairman of All India Council of Technical Education Prof TG Sitaram attended the inaugural session of the 6th meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board organised by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and hosted by VIT-AP University here on Sunday.

The theme of the meeting is ‘Nurturing Vibrant Research and Innovation Ecosystem in Universities’ and the sub-theme is Promoting High Quality Research in Higher Education Institutions.

Speaking on the occasion Prof TG Sitaram said institutional collaboration stands as a cornerstone for effective knowledge sharing and collective progress. Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council Higher Education Prof K Hemachandra Reddy commended VIT-AP STARs programme, catering to underprivileged students by providing them with free education. Founder and Chancellor of VIT - AP University Dr G Viswanathan recalled that the Radha Krishna committee, formed six decades ago, advocated allocating 6 per cent of the GDP to education.

Vice-Chancellor Prof SV Kota Reddy, Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer at AICTE, Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi, Vice-Chairperson, APSCHE, Prof K Rama Mohana Rao, Vice-Chairman of APSCHE, Prof Y Nazeer Ahammed, Secretary of APSCHE and Convener of AP HEPB and Vice Chancellors from 51 universities were present.