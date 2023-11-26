9 govt polytechnics get NBA recognition

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Skill Development department secretary S Suresh Kumar said that the efforts of the technical education department to achieve National Board of Accreditation (NBA) recognition for the government polytechnics in the state are yielding results.

He informed that nine more government polytechnics in the state have newly received NBA recognition.

In a press release on Saturday, he explained that a clear action plan is being implemented to ensure that all polytechnics achieve success by the end of next academic year. Nine polytechnics have recently received recognition from the National Board of Accreditation and the total number of colleges that received NBA recognition in the state rose to 18.

Suresh Kumar said there are 87 government polytechnics in the state and the department of technical education made a special effort to make polytechnics conform to NBA standards.

He said NBA acts as an accrediting agency of international standards in India with a mission to ensure the highest level of credibility, assurance of quality and relevance in the field of professional education.

NBA examines aspects of teaching, self-evaluation, accountability, quality improvement and professional development in the higher education system.

Commissioner of technical education Chadalavada Nagarani said that there is a possibility of getting NBA recognition for 11 more polytechnics in the next two months and efforts are on in this regard.