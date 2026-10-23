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Aakash INVICTUS – Engg 2.0 launched
In Short
AESL launches Aakash INVICTUS – Engineering 2.0 nationwide, offering a performance-driven academic model for JEE Main, Advanced, BITSAT, and State CET success.
Vijayawada: Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) has launched Aakash INVICTUS – Engineering 2.0, a performance-driven academic architecture designed to optimise student success in JEE Main, JEE Advanced, BITSAT, and State CETs.
Built by top rank-producing faculty, the programme is structured around six core pillars: an outcome-focused approach, expert faculty, research-backed study material, intelligent testing with deep analysis, a transparent growth map, and comprehensive beyond-classroom mentorship, including JoSAA counseling.
To cater to diverse learning styles, INVICTUS introduces four specialised batches: Ace, Achiever, Accelerator, and Apex.
Following successful trials that yielded remarkable results in JEE 2026, AESL is rolling out the program nationwide across all branches, starting with existing students.
“We are bringing Aakash INVICTUS to every student nationwide, ensuring excellence is no longer exclusive,” said Chandra Sekhar Reddy Garisa, MD & CEO, AESL.
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