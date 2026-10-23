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Rs 33L donated to TTD Annaprasadam Trust

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Gudur resident Putti Venkateswarlu donates Rs 33,00,116 to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust in Tirumala, handing over the demand draft to Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

Rs 33L donated to TTD Annaprasadam Trust
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Rs 33L donated to TTD Annaprasadam Trust

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Tirumala: A devotee from Gudur, Putti Venkateswarlu, donated Rs33,00,116 to TTD Sri VenkateswaraAnnaprasadam Trust on Thursday.

On behalf of the donor, his representative Mohan Kumar Reddy handed over the DD for the donation to TTD Additional EO Ch VenkaiahChowdary at the Additional EO’s camp office in Tirumala.

Dusi Venkateswara Rao
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Dusi Venkateswara Rao

Dusi Venkateswara [email protected]

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Tirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTTD Annaprasadam TrustTirumala NewsGudur Devotee DonationCh Venkaiah Chowdary
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