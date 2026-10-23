Rs 33L donated to TTD Annaprasadam Trust

Tirumala: A devotee from Gudur, Putti Venkateswarlu, donated Rs33,00,116 to TTD Sri VenkateswaraAnnaprasadam Trust on Thursday.

On behalf of the donor, his representative Mohan Kumar Reddy handed over the DD for the donation to TTD Additional EO Ch VenkaiahChowdary at the Additional EO’s camp office in Tirumala.