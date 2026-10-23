- Telangana to host Khelo India Games in December: Minister Vakiti Srihari
- Jagan seeks appointment of amicus curiae to supervise local body polls in Andhra
- MP Congress questions Rs 575 Cr aircraft purchase by Mohan Yadav govt amid debt burden; seeks cost details
- YS Jagan addresses on local body elections, alleges YSRCP being obstructed
- India has recovered over 650 stolen ancient statues in 12 years: PM Modi
- Tirupati MP seeks removal of DIG, two SPs from Civic Poll duty
- Prabhas Birthday Special: Fauzi Poster Unveils His Mysterious Military Look
- Anupam Kher calls meeting Stevie Wonder backstage ‘surreal’, says his kindness touched him
Elaborate security arrangements in place for MPTC, ZPTC nominations
Tirupati: District police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful, fair and transparent conduct of the nomination process for the MPTC and ZPTC elections.
Police are closely monitoring the movement of candidates, party workers and public, with special focus on crowd management, vehicle movement and maintenance of law and order near the centres. Adequate teams have been kept ready to respond immediately to any tense situation.Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for continuous surveillance of the nomination centres, with footage monitored from the police control room.
Checkposts have been set up at important and sensitive locations, and vehicles are being checked as a preventive measure. Officers and staff have been directed to remain alert and take prompt action wherever required.
District SP L Subba Rayudu made it clear that all candidates, political party representatives and supporters must strictly adhere to the election code of conduct. Strict action will be taken against those who obstruct the nomination process, issue threats, create clashes or disturb peace. The police also warned against spreading rumours or creating fear among candidates and the public.
The SP appealed to candidates, party leaders, workers and the general public to cooperate with the administration and maintain peace. Anyone noticing any problem or violation of election rules at a nomination centre can immediately inform the police by dialling 112. The police have assured that necessary action will be taken promptly to ensure a smooth nomination process.
Telangana to host Khelo India Games in December: Minister Vakiti Srihari
Mole Day: The Chemistry Unit That Counts Tiny Particles
IAF chief undertakes flying sortie with NCC cadet, trains young personnel in flight manoeuvers
Left parties, student groups march towards EC HQ, demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
If Congress had not existed, India would not have been able to get a democratic system: Karnataka CM
DK Shivakumar Alleges Sting Operation Attempt Using Meta Glasses, Says Kerala CM Was Also Targeted
Congress legislator Khaira suspended for remainder of Punjab Assembly session
India offers Central Asian nations high-value partnership, sustainable development model
Telangana: Class 10 exam fee dates announced
'Gujarat has become biggest supplier of drugs today': Punjab CM Mann hits back at Amit Shah