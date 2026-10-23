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Elaborate security arrangements in place for MPTC, ZPTC nominations

Elaborate security arrangements in place for MPTC, ZPTC nominations
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Elaborate security arrangements in place for MPTC, ZPTC nominations

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Tirupati: District police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful, fair and transparent conduct of the nomination process for the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Police are closely monitoring the movement of candidates, party workers and public, with special focus on crowd management, vehicle movement and maintenance of law and order near the centres. Adequate teams have been kept ready to respond immediately to any tense situation.Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for continuous surveillance of the nomination centres, with footage monitored from the police control room.

Checkposts have been set up at important and sensitive locations, and vehicles are being checked as a preventive measure. Officers and staff have been directed to remain alert and take prompt action wherever required.

District SP L Subba Rayudu made it clear that all candidates, political party representatives and supporters must strictly adhere to the election code of conduct. Strict action will be taken against those who obstruct the nomination process, issue threats, create clashes or disturb peace. The police also warned against spreading rumours or creating fear among candidates and the public.

The SP appealed to candidates, party leaders, workers and the general public to cooperate with the administration and maintain peace. Anyone noticing any problem or violation of election rules at a nomination centre can immediately inform the police by dialling 112. The police have assured that necessary action will be taken promptly to ensure a smooth nomination process.

Vani Mallela
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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