Elaborate security arrangements in place for MPTC, ZPTC nominations

Tirupati: District police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful, fair and transparent conduct of the nomination process for the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Police are closely monitoring the movement of candidates, party workers and public, with special focus on crowd management, vehicle movement and maintenance of law and order near the centres. Adequate teams have been kept ready to respond immediately to any tense situation.Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for continuous surveillance of the nomination centres, with footage monitored from the police control room.

Checkposts have been set up at important and sensitive locations, and vehicles are being checked as a preventive measure. Officers and staff have been directed to remain alert and take prompt action wherever required.

District SP L Subba Rayudu made it clear that all candidates, political party representatives and supporters must strictly adhere to the election code of conduct. Strict action will be taken against those who obstruct the nomination process, issue threats, create clashes or disturb peace. The police also warned against spreading rumours or creating fear among candidates and the public.

The SP appealed to candidates, party leaders, workers and the general public to cooperate with the administration and maintain peace. Anyone noticing any problem or violation of election rules at a nomination centre can immediately inform the police by dialling 112. The police have assured that necessary action will be taken promptly to ensure a smooth nomination process.