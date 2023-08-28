AIIMS, SRM-AP sign MoU to enhance collaboration

Neerukonda (Guntur district): AIIMS, Mangalagiri and SRM University-AP signed an MoU as part of the Global Principal Conclave at ASRM-AP here on Saturday. Referring to the MoU, AIIMS Director, Mangalgiri, Mukesh Tripathi said, “Although we have been working together, this MoU will further enhance the inter-disciplinary collaboration among the institutions.”

He addressed Global Principal Conclave organised by the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies under the aegis of SRM-AP. More than 50 educational leaders from across 15+ countries participated in the conclave.

Dr Ramesh Srikonda, Director of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, along with Anil Tentu, CEO of AP State Innovation Society joined delegates from around the world to discuss the importance of the event and praised the university’s initiative in hosting the conclave.

In his speech to the delegates, vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said, “Our objective is to be globally connected, nationally relevant and regionally transformative.” The session also deliberated on the system of assessments in education where, CA Govindrao Naik, CEO and Managing Director, JSS Private School in Dubai opined, “Not everything important is measurable and also not everything that is measured is important.”

The Global Conclave ended with a cultural performance by students of SRM University-AP with closing remarks by Dr Swetha Pasupuleti, Director of International Relations and Higher Studies SRM University-AP.