ALC organises meet on exam success strategies

Vijayawada: The Intermediate wing of Andhra Loyola College here organised a day-long seminar on career guidance and exam success strategies for Intermediate students on Monday. The event was aimed at providing students with effective exam strategies and insights into choosing the right career path post-intermediate education.

Lecturer in Telugu Dr V Gopal Reddy, emphasising the importance of good handwriting, stressed the need for periodic study and revision. Dr Reddy recommended maintaining borders on three sides of the exam paper with a one-and-a-half-centimetre margin, highlighting the correct order of answers as a crucial factor in achieving high marks.

Placement Officer and Professor of Physics Dr G Sahaya Baskaran underscored the advantages of degree courses over engineering. He emphasised that a student with a degree, equipped with skills in aptitude, interpersonal relations and communication, can lead a successful career. Challenging conventional notions, he mentioned that success in engineering is not guaranteed and students should critically analyse industry needs when choosing their career.

Librarian Dr G A Prasad Rao highlighted the importance of extensive reading beyond the syllabus. Encouraging students to explore books available in the college library, he emphasised the positive impact of cultivating the habit of reading good books at suitable times. Lecturer in Physics and convenor of the seminar Dr Sathish elaborated on higher educational opportunities in IISC, IIM, and IIT after degree courses, aiming to broaden student perspectives. The seminar witnessed the participation of 250 MPC course students.