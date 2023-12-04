Live
Ambati Rambabu criticises TDP for supporting Congress in Telangana
Calls the support of TDP to Congress and Jana Sena to BJP as unethical exercise
Vijayawada : AP Minister Ambati Rambabu criticized Telugu Desam and Jana Sena parties for making unethical alliances. He said that even though the Telugu Desam Party was far away from the Telangana elections, it has indirectly declared its support to the Congress.
He said that the Jana Sena party had contested with the BJP. On the other hand, TDP and Jana Sena have formed an alliance in AP. What are these unethical alliances, he asked. He said that TDP ranks celebrated the victory of Congress in Telangana.
He was criticized for creating ruckus with TDP flags at Gandhi Bhavan.
He said that Jana Sena flags were put up at the TDP office in AP. He said that the people of these parties have no excuse.
