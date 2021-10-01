Andhra Pradesh not releasing funds for railway projects: SCR

Vijayawada: South Central Railway general manager Gajanan Mallya said here on Thursday that the Andhra Pradesh government is not releasing funds resulting in delay in the execution of railway projects in the State.

Addressing the media after meeting with 15 Members of Parliament, Mallya said that he met the representatives of the State government and discussed the funding matter to expedite the ongoing railway projects such as Nadikudi-Srikalahasthi and Kadapa-Bengaluru in the State. He hoped that the State government would release funds to complete the project to benefit the passengers.

The YSRCP MPs stated that the State government is committed for the completion of ongoing railway projects but the Covid pandemic dampened the spirits.

TDP MPs Kesineni Srinivas and Galla Jaya Dev skipped the meeting, while TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar participated in the meeting.

The YSRCP MPs M Bharat, Vanga Geeta, Gorantla Madhava and L Sri Krishnadevarayalu appealed the SCR officials to expedite the establishment of new railway zone in the State following the AP Reorganization Act-2014.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Kumar said that railway officials should not only focus on beautification, besides expediting the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. Nadikudi-Srikalahasti has come to a standstill due to non-payment of Rs 1351 crore state share. Kadapa - Bangalore works are pending due to lack of funds from the state government. All of this is said to be officially stated by the Railway GM himself.

He also urged the YSRCP government to grant its funding share to the SCR for speedy completion of the projects.