Andhra Pradesh: Severe heat wave forecast for 72 mandals in State

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecast severe heat waves in 72 mandals and heat waves in 200 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and severe heat waves in 165 mandals and heat waves in 149 mandals on Tuesday in the State.

The APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanath in a statement on Sunday forecast severe heat waves in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East, Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and Bapatla. Besides, heat waves will be reported in 200 mandals in the State.

On Tuesday, severe heat waves will be reported in 165 mandals from Srikakulam to Bapatla and heat waves in 149 mandals. These severe heat wave and heat wave areas are mostly located in North and Central Coastal districts. More than 40 degrees temperature was reported in some parts of AP on Sunday.

Due to the impact of Cyclone Remal in Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and Bangladesh, the temperatures were low for two days in the State on Saturday and Sunday. The temperature levels may gradually rise in the State as Rohini Karte began on May 25.