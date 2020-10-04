Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada Kanaka Durga flyover to be inaugurated on October 16

The inauguration of Vijayawada Kanaka Durga flyover is scheduled to launch on the 16th of this month by CM YS Jagan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. However, in the context of Corona, Nitin Gadkari will participate in the event via video conference from Delhi. It remains to be seen whether the event, which has already been postponed three times, will take place soon.

In fact, it was initially scheduled to start on September 4, but at a time when the country was mourning the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, it was changed to September 8 and later postponed for a second time due to unavoidable reasons.

The flyover is scheduled to be launched on the 18th of last month but has been postponed for the third time due to Nitin Gadkari infected with coronavirus positive. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the flyover on October 16, said Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani and the government.

On the other hand, laying of foundation stone and inauguration of for various development works in the district will be undertaken with funds of Rs. 15,622 crores. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate 16 national highway projects worth Rs 7,584 crore and 10 projects completed at a cost of Rs 8,038 crore on October 16.