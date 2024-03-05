AP-BJP to treat special status as closed chapter

Vijayawada: The state BJP is focusing attention on measures to be taken to restore the confidence of the people.

The party feels that its image needs to be drastically improved as the vote percentage had hit a new low in the last elections. In the backdrop of this scenario, the party held meetings to discuss the issues it needs to incorporate in the manifesto.

The meetings chaired by state president D Purandeswari felt that once again the issue of special status was being raked up by the ruling party as well as the opposition.

Hence, they felt that the party in consultation with the national leadership should take a stand that special status was a closed chapter but it was committed for a special package equivalent to the package.

The BJP also felt that they should go aggressive among the people and explain to them that all welfare measures in the state were funded by the Centre but the state government was taking the credit.

It is also considering taking a stand that the Union Government will not show any haste regarding privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Instead, they will hold talks with all stake-holders. The BJP will not do anything against the wishes of the people. This approach appears to be the line the state BJP unit is going to adopt.

In addition, the manifesto will highlight its priorities towards welfare and development of Dalits, weaker sections and farmers.

On the agriculture front, the manifesto will speak about setting up food processing units, measures to ensure water for irrigation, development of infrastructure facilities to attract industries, development of road connectivity between airports and railway stations, improvement of the health sector, bank loans to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.