AP boy gets 15th rank in Civils

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Yashwant Kumar Reddy who secured 15th rank in the Civil Services exam along with others who hail from Telugu states. He also congratulated P Sahitya (24th rank), Sruthi Rajyalakshmi (25th), Ravi Kumar (38) along with K Kiranmayi, Panigrahi Kartik, G Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Shailaja, Sivanandam, Tarun Patnaik and A Naresh who scored ranks among the 685 successful candidates. Most of them prefer IAS.

Speaking to the media P Sahitya said it was encouragement from her parents and determination to crack the civils made her topper among the women from the state. She said she was inspired by her father. She said she was confident of making it but did not expect that she would be a topper from the state.

Tarun Patnaik, the son of Ravi Kumar Patnaik a clerk at the LIC office, and Sarada Rajyalakshmi, director at Vizag Foods always excelled in education. He studied Mechanical Engineering at IIT Guwahati. "My inspiration is my father's service-oriented activities. When I saw him, I got the inspiration to get into a profession where he could serve the people," Tarun said. He felt that becoming an IAS officer was the best way to help people. He said he took special coaching in Delhi.

Tarun Patnaik was greeted by Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, YSR Congress CGC member Vijaya Lakshmi and others. Two students from the undivided Kurnool district bagged top ranks in the Civils. Sudheer Kumar Reddy of Gaddam Koilakuntla got 69th rank while V Maneesha Reddy of Mahanandi mandal was ranked 154. Sudheer Kumar Reddy is the only son of Gaddam Rama Subba Reddy and Rama Devi.