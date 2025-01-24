  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

AP Cabinet to meet on Feb 6

AP Cabinet to meet on Feb 6
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: AP Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on February 6 is likely to discuss the subjects to be taken up in the upcoming Assembly budget...

Vijayawada: AP Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on February 6 is likely to discuss the subjects to be taken up in the upcoming Assembly budget session of Assembly.

The Cabinet is also going to take a decision on WhatsApp governance to be implemented in the state. It may be noted that the state government is planning to implement WhatsApp governance in Tenali as a pilot project from this month-end.

After studying various issues in implementing the WhatsApp governance, the state government is planning to introduce the WhatsApp governance throughout the state. The Cabinet may also discuss the implementation of remaining promises in Super Six programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick