AP Cabinet to meet on Feb 6
Highlights
Vijayawada: AP Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on February 6 is likely to discuss the subjects to be taken up in the upcoming Assembly budget session of Assembly.
The Cabinet is also going to take a decision on WhatsApp governance to be implemented in the state. It may be noted that the state government is planning to implement WhatsApp governance in Tenali as a pilot project from this month-end.
After studying various issues in implementing the WhatsApp governance, the state government is planning to introduce the WhatsApp governance throughout the state. The Cabinet may also discuss the implementation of remaining promises in Super Six programme.
