Live
Just In
AP Chambers donates Rs 42L to CM’s Relief Fund
A delegation from Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) led by its president Potluri Bhaskara Rao, past president Muttavarapu Murali Krishna and general secretary B Raja Sekhar met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday and personally handed over cheques for Rs 42.50 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relied Fund.
AP Chambers stated that considering the scale of devastation of the floods, it immediately appealed and encouraged its members to extend aid to the flood victims in terms of essential items and financial help by contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In response, many members of AP Chambers provided food and other essential items to the flood victims and many donated substantial amounts to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
The delegation comprised some of AP Chambers’ members and its affiliated associations, AP MSME Industries Association and AP State Private ITI Managements Association. The Chief Minister appreciated AP Chambers for its contribution towards the flood relief.