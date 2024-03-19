AP Chambers seeks exporting facilities from Vizag port

Vijayawada: A delegation of exporters led by AP Chambers’ president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar visited the Visakhapatnam Port and Visakha Container Terminal, Container Freight Station (CFS) facilities and others on Saturday to examine the viability of exporting goods via Visakhapatnam port instead of the Chennai port. Currently, majority of the exporters from Andhra Pradesh are using the Chennai port for sending their consignments to overseas markets, AP Chambers president Bhaskara Rao told The Hans India here on Monday.

The delegation consisted of exporters from various sectors such as textiles, chillies, aqua, tobacco, granites, engineering, food processing, cashew, poultry and others. The visit was a follow up to the trade meet held in Guntur on January 19 in which around 200 exporters and importers participated.

As Vijayawada and Guntur regions are agro-based export clusters, AP Chambers has taken the initiative to work out a solution with the port authorities to send the agri products from Visakhapatnam port instead of Chennai port. The delegation checked the facilities at the port, visited cargo ship liners and learned about the frequency of the vessels, CFS costs, transport costs, turnaround time among others.

Port deputy chairman Subhash Dubey, Visakha Container Terminal CEO Sudeep Banerjee along with the officials, CFS agents, shipping lines officials and others participated in the discussions. The officials showed the world-class facilities to the delegation. They examined sector-wise pain areas and proposed to work out competitive pricing. They promised the delegates to continue the dialogue to find out the solution to the concerns raised and encourage exporters to ship from the Visakhapatnam port.

AP Chambers’ past presidents G Sambasiva Rao and KVS Prakash Rao, AP Chambers’ Central Zone vice-president Ambica Prasad, All-India Chillies Exporters Association president Velagapudi Sambasiva Rao, AP MSME Industries Association honorary chairman Bayana Venkat Rao, V Siva Nageswara Rao from AP Textile Mills Association, G Vijay Kumar from AP Food Processing Industries Federation, C Hari Kumar, M Shivram, PVS Ram Mohan, A Ravindra and Benarji Babu participated in the meeting.