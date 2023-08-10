  • Menu
AP Fibernet to provide OTT platform service

Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) Chairman P Gowtham Reddy addressing multi system operators (MSOs) and local cable operators in Vijayawada on Wednesday. APSFL MD M Madhu Sudhan Reddy is also seen.
Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) Chairman P Gowtham Reddy addressing multi system operators (MSOs) and local cable operators in Vijayawada on Wednesday. APSFL MD M Madhu Sudhan Reddy is also seen.

APSFL Chairman P Gowtham Reddy says they are planning to provide set top boxes to the people at the lowest price

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) Chairman P Gowtham Reddy disclosed that they were going to introduce Over the Top (OTT) platforms through the APSFL soon and added that they were contemplating providing set top boxes to the public at the lowest price.

He organised a meeting with the Multi System Operators (MSO) and Local Cable Operators (LCO) of AP-Fibernet at the State Fibernet office at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) complex premises in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the Fibernet’s ‘First Day-First Show’ which was introduced a few months ago has been receiving an immense response from the consumers (viewers). He also said that they were offering robust services to the consumers on par with private operators by the AP Fibernet. He said that they were trying to provide internet facilities to the remote villages too with the help of BSNL.

He said that they were taking steps to bring down the price of the set top boxes to make them more affordable to the people. He further informed that they were chalking out some plans to decide the costs of the set top boxes and also purchasing the needful set top boxes.

He said that they would take a final decision on these set top boxes within a week. Besides, the APSFL Chairman stated that they were mulling giving concessions to the MSOs of Fibernet. APSFL MD M Madhu Sudhan Reddy and others attended.

