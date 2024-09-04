  • Menu
AP govt. gives tenders to fire station vto take up cleaning operations in Vijayawada

Highlights

In response to the devastating Budameru flood, fire tenders from 43 fire stations across various districts have converged in Vijayawada to assist in extensive cleaning efforts throughout the city.

In response to the devastating Budameru flood, fire tenders from 43 fire stations across various districts have converged in Vijayawada to assist in extensive cleaning efforts throughout the city.

The surge in water levels has left significant debris and mud accumulation in both public spaces and residential areas, prompting the mobilization of these vital resources. Fire tenders are being deployed ward by ward, effectively removing the mud and waste that has inundated numerous roads and neighborhood surroundings.

In addition to clearing streets, the fire tenders are also positioned to aid residents in cleaning their homes, ensuring that the mud and sediment left behind by the floods are swiftly cleared away to restore normalcy.

City officials are working closely with fire department personnel to oversee these operations, underscoring the importance of swift recovery efforts in the wake of the flooding.


