AP Govt sanctions Rs 119.57 cr for 3 new govt polytechnics

Vijayawada: In order to provide facilities to the three newly-established government polytechnic colleges in the State, the government will sanction Rs 119.57 crore, said Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Skill Development.

The polytechnic colleges have been set up at Bethancherla, Nandyal district, Guntakal of Anantapur district and Mydukur of YSR district.

In a press release on Saturday, Suresh Kumar said the amount will be spent for the construction of permanent buildings, hostels, machinery and equipment and payment of salaries.

Suresh Kumar further said 128 teaching and 68 non-teaching posts have been sanctioned for these three polytechnic colleges.

He said that the government has decided to integrate the polytechnic colleges and ITIs which are existing in the same location. He said that a green signal has been given for the establishment of 26 skill development colleges, one per each district in a phased manner. In all, the State will have 175 polytechnic colleges.

Suresh Kumar stated that along with the appointment of full teaching staff in the educational institutions, the courses should be in line with the changes in the technical education system.

He explained that there is a great need for skilled workforce in the State and aspects like employment generation and introduction of market-oriented courses will play a vital role in the future.

He said that this would be possible only with the establishment of technical education institutions.

He clarified that a feasibility study has been conducted for the establishment of new government polytechnic colleges taking into consideration the socio-economic aspects of the people of different parts of the State.

Director of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said that 60 seats in Mechanical, 60 in Electrical and Electronics, 60 in Electronics Communication and 60 in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have been allocated in Bethancherla Government Polytechnic of Nandyal district.

She said Guntakal Government Polytechnic in Anantapur district has 60 seats in Mechanical, 60 seats in Electrical and Electronics, 60 in Civil Engineering, 60 in Electrical Engineering and Electric Vehicle Technology.

Nagarani explained that there will be 60 seats in Mechanical, 60 in Electrical and Electronics, 60 in Civil, 60 in Chemical, 60 in Metallurgical, 60 in Computer Engineering and Internet of Things in Polytechnic college in Mydukuru of YSR Kadapa district.