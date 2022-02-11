AP Govt, Telugu film industry talks successful

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the bigwigs of the Telugu film industry to consider shifting their base to Visakhapatnam.

At a meeting with a ten-member team consisting of K Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ali, Posani Krishna Murali, directors SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and others, the Chief Minister said that the government would allot housing plots and land for studios. He said another Jubilee Hills-type of colony can be created in Visakhapatnam if the industry considers shifting to AP.

He said the government has been trying to correct the systemic flaws and do justice to big and small films. He said he had discussed the issue of the same rate for all movies with Chiranjeevi and others and the official committee had also been getting feedback from the industry from time to time.

It is learnt that Jagan has made it clear that not more than five shows can be allowed. The delegation asked the Chief Minister to implement the same system that exists in Telangana where big movies can charge higher rates for the first one week.

The Chief Minister responded saying that the contribution of Telangana was about 35 per cent to 40 per cent to the industry while the population of AP was much more.

However, he said if the production cost of a film is Rs 100 crore or more due to use of high technology without including the remuneration given to the hero, heroine and director, then their proposal can be considered. The industry bigwigs however did not react to this when asked by the media.

They said they hoped that the eight-month long issue would now end on a happy note. The government is likely to issue fresh GOs on the ticket rates by the end of February.

The delegation is said to have placed a wish list of 18 issues which includes permission for mini theatres, holding of extra shows, restoration of Nandi awards, power subsidy, to include them in the category of industry since it provides employment to a large number of people.

Later addressing media persons Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and others said the Chief Minister was keen on development of the film industry in AP. They thanked Minister for Cinematography Perni Venkataramaiah for taking initiative for the success of the meeting.

AP Film and TV Development corporation MD T Vijaykumar Reddy and others were present.