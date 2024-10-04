AP has potential to become global air cargo hub

Vijayawada: Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) Praveen Adhithya said here on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh has potential to become a global air cargo hub.

He was addressing the high-level stakeholders’ consultation meeting focused on enhancing air cargo capabilities in the state, particularly in the Vijayawada region attended by industry leaders, government officials and representatives from logistics, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and airlines like SpiceJet, Indigo, and Air India.

Praveen Adhithya said with India’s goal of handling 10 million metric tonnes of cargo by 2030, AP’s strong production of perishable goods and strategic airports position it for growth. He underlined the importance of investments in cold storage, warehousing and terminals to drive economic prosperity and make Andhra Pradesh a key player in air logistics.

Secretary of Infrastructure S Suresh Kumar highlighted establishing infrastructure to support air cargo operations is crucial, particularly in industrial corridors and port-led development areas.

Secretary of Horticulture Babu A stressed the vital importance of exporting perishable goods and highlighted the need for establishing dedicated air cargo and fishery hubs in Andhra Pradesh.

Secretary of I&C Dr N Yuvaraj stressed that there is a strong need for more flights from Vijayawada to major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, to enable direct cargo shipments to industrial hubs, improving efficiency and boosting economic growth.

Ajay Kumar, CEO of AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited, P Nageswara Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Airport-Customs, M Lakshmi Kantha Reddy, Airport Director, Satish Lakkaraju, CEO of Garudavega, Jaligama Prasad, Head of Cargo Commercial, GMR Group and India Post also spoke.

It was pointed out that cargo such as mangoes and seafood are being exported via airports in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad due to the absence of sufficient direct connectivity from Vijayawada.

There was a call for improved air links between Vijayawada and key international hubs such as Hyderabad, Taiwan, Singapore, and Bangkok. Stakeholders further stressed that direct international connectivity from Vijayawada could reduce the logistics time by 6 to 10 hours which is crucial for perishable goods like fruits and seafood.