  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

AP to buy 10 vehicles for VIP security

AP to buy 10 vehicles for VIP security
x
Highlights

Total cost for procuring Toyota Fortuner vehicles and making them bullet-proof will be `10.45 cr

Vijayawada: The state government has decided to purchase 10 non-bullet proof vehicles to provide security to categorised protectees as well as visiting categorised protectees. The government accorded permission to the home department for purchase of 10 non-bullet proof (bullet resistant) Toyota Fortuner vehicles through OEM (original equipment manufacturer) for Rs 9.2 crore. The additional director general of police, Intelligence, will take necessary action accordingly.

Kumar Vishwajeet, principal secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh issued the orders in this regard. Permission was also given to arrange bullet proof facility to the vehicles. The total expenditure is estimated at Rs 10.45 crore for 10 vehicles.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick