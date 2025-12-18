Vajpayee will remain the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Indian politics

Vajpayee’s government passed the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act in 2003, institutionalising financial discipline and aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit. He also had the courage to create a dedicated Ministry of Disinvestment. While controversial at the time, it signalled a shift in the government’s role—from running businesses to facilitating them. His privatization of loss-making PSUs was driven by the logic that public money should be spent on public welfare, not on propping up inefficient industries

In the turbulent tapestry of Indian politics, few figures have woven a thread as golden and enduring as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A poet by heart, a politician by profession, and a statesman by stature, Vajpayee was a leader who transcended the binary of partisan politics.

As India observes his birth anniversary on December 25th—celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’—it is imperative to look beyond the garlanded portraits and revisit the structural revolution he brought to the Indian state. His tenure was not merely about ruling; it was about shifting the paradigm from “government” to “governance.”

The making of an Ajatashatru:

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee’s journey was rooted in the humble ethos of middle-class India. His rise was not meteoric but organic, built on decades of parliamentary service where his oratory mesmerized both the treasury and opposition benches. He was often called the Ajatashatru—the man with no enemies. This moniker was not a gift but an achievement, earned through a lifetime of valuing dialogue over discord.

His life in opposition was defined by a steadfast commitment to democracy. During the Emergency (1975-77), his imprisonment and subsequent role as External Affairs Minister in the Janata Government displayed his ability to govern with dignity. However, it was his three terms as Prime Minister—first for 13 days in 1996, then 13 months in 1998-99, and finally a full term from 1999 to 2004—that cemented his legacy as the architect of modern governance in India.

Mastering the coalition dharma:

Vajpayee’s first significant contribution to Indian governance was political stability. In an era when political pundits believed that only single-party majorities could run India, Vajpayee proved them wrong. He successfully led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a coalition of over 20 diverse parties ranging from socialists to regional satraps.

This was “coalition dharma” in action. He demonstrated that governance requires the flexibility to accommodate regional aspirations within a national framework. By taking everyone along, he deepened Indian federalism, proving that a government could be stable without being authoritarian.

Connecting India:

If one were to visualise his contribution to good governance, it would look like a road map. He is arguably India’s “Infrastructure Prime Minister”.

Golden Quadrilateral and corridors:

Before Vajpayee, Indian highways were narrow, congested arteries slowing down the economy. He envisioned the Golden Quadrilateral—connecting the four metros Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata—which revolutionised Indian transport. It wasn’t just about pouring concrete; it was about creating a logistical backbone for the economy.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana:

While the highways connected cities, his heart beat for villages. The PMGSY remains one of the most successful rural development schemes in independent India. By mandating that the Centre would fund all-weather roads for unconnected villages, he recognized that the first step to “Sushasan” (Good Governance) for a farmer is market access.

The telecom revolution:

The mobile phone in the hands of the common Indian today owes much to the New Telecom Policy (NTP) of 1999. By shifting from a fixed license fee regime to a revenue-sharing model, Vajpayee saved the telecom sector from collapse and triggered the explosive growth of mobile telephony. This decision democratized communication, making it affordable for the masses—a quintessential example of policy unlocking public value.

Fiscal responsibility, economic pragmatism:

Good governance requires fiscal discipline, a trait often ignored for populist measures. Vajpayee’s government passed the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act in 2003, institutionalising financial discipline and aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit.

He also had the courage to create a dedicated Ministry of Disinvestment. While controversial at the time, it signalled a shift in the government’s role—from running businesses to facilitating them. His privatization of loss-making PSUs was driven by the logic that public money should be spent on public welfare, not on propping up inefficient industries.

Shakti and Shanti:

His governance extended to redefining India’s strategic autonomy. The Pokhran-II nuclear tests in May 1998 were a bold assertion of India’s security needs. Although the world imposed sanctions, Vajpayee stood steadfast, navigating the diplomatic storm with patience and patented acumen.

Yet, he was not a warmonger. In a display of supreme statesmanship, he took the Lahore Bus Yatra in February 1999, reaching out to Pakistan in search of peace. When that trust was betrayed in Kargil months later, he showed decisive leadership.

Operation Vijay was not just a military victory but a diplomatic one; by ordering Indian troops not to cross the Line of Control (LoC), he garnered immense international support. His ability to balance Shakti (strength) with Shanti (peace) remains a masterclass in foreign policy governance.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan:

Vajpayee understood that infrastructure is useless without human capital. He launched the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), making education a mission mode project. This initiative laid the groundwork for the Right to Education, ensuring that the sound of school bells reached every corner of the country.

The iconic “School Chale Hum” campaign wasn’t just an advertisement; it was a declaration that the state was taking responsibility for its future generations.

A legacy of “India First”:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life teaches us that good governance is not merely about efficient administration; it is about empathy. It is about the “Antyodaya”—ensuring the benefits of development reach the last person in the line.

He governed not by the force of the rod, but by the power of consensus. He showed that one could be firm on national security while being liberal on civil liberties. He proved that economic reforms could go hand-in-hand with social welfare.

Today, as India aspires to be a developed nation by 2047, the foundations laid by Vajpayee—be it in connectivity, telecom, or strategic capability—continue to bear the weight of our ambitions. He was a leader who did not just lead a party but led a nation.

In the annals of Indian history, he remains the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Indian politics, whose vision guides us and whose values govern us still.

(The writer is a former OSD to former Civil Aviation Minister)