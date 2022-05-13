Apco 30% summer sarees discount mela inaugurated

Vijayawada: Tourism Minister RK Roja urged consumers to purchase Apco products to give support to weavers, handloom workers and their families. She said the State government is promoting Apco products by inaugurating mega showrooms in cities like Vijayawada, Guntur in the State.

Roja on Thursday inaugurated Apco 30% summer sarees discount mela in Apco showroom on Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road.

The discount mela will continue for 10 days.

Addressing the gathering, Roja said there was a perception among people that Apco products confine to lungis, towels, sarees, bedsheets only. She said now Apco is producing a wide variety of cotton sarees and designer sarees and been trying to promote in the market. She said tops, leggins, kurtas and other products are being sold in Apco showrooms. Apco Chairman Chillapalli Nageswara Rao said Apco has set the target of Rs 100 crore turnover by inaugurating 10 new mega showrooms in the State. He said Apco was doing business worth Rs 25 crore through 108 showrooms and now the target increased to Rs 100 crore turnover per year. Apco will inaugurate new mega showrooms in Nellore, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Hyderabad very soon, he informed.

The Chairman said Apco is offering 30 per cent discount on summer sales. He said the government is sanctioning Rs 200 crore to help the weavers' families by distributing Rs 24,000 to 90,000 families and also the government is taking measures to strengthen weavers' societies in the State.

Apco Managing Director C Nagarani, General Managers

K Kannababu, M Nageswara Rao and others were present on the

occasion.