APSRTC MD books cargo parcels
Highlights
Vijayawada: In order to give a big boost toAPSRTC Cargo services, its MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao booked 28 parcels at Pandit Nehru Bus Station here on Monday. He sent a book titled ‘Unposted Letter’ to the depot managers in the State through RTC Cargo services.
Later briefing the media, the Managing Director said RTC started Cargo services six years ago and achieved outstanding results. He said the consumers are booking the parcels and encouraging the Cargo services. He said the Cargo services earned revenue of Rs 118.48 crore this year from January to November 20, while last year it earned Rs 102 crore for the same period and added that the revenue increased this year compared to previous year.
