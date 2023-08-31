APTA 15th convention in Atlanta from Sept 1

Vijayawada: American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) 2023 national convention will be held from September 1 to 3 in Atlanta, USA, said APTA president Kotte Uday Baskar in a press release on Wednesday. He informed that all arrangements have been made for the 15th convention to be organised at Gas South Convention Center in Atlanta city. Convention convener Vijay Gudisewa has invited guests from Andhra and Telangana and other states for the three-day meeting.

The invitees include ministers, political leaders, industrialists and prominent people who have excelled in various fields. He said the APTA membership increased to over 7,000 and it organises service activities in the field of education, employment and medical and health in two Telugu states. Vijay Gudiseva said it is customary to organise these conventions every year and APTA will discuss the programs conducted so far and the activities to be undertaken in future.

He said the three day meet includes speeches by guests and felicitations. Various committees were formed for invitation, transport, arrangements, food, cultural activities and media affairs to make the the event a grand success.