Attack on driver: Plea to transfer case

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Employees Union wrote a letter to State DGP K Rajendranath Reddy requesting him to transfer the case related to the attack on APSRTC bus driver.



It may be recalled that RTC bus driver B Ram Singh was severely injured when a mob attacked him over an argument broke out between the driver and local persons. Driver Singh belongs to Auto Nagar depot, Vijayawada and undergoing treatment in the RTC hospital, Vidyadharapuram for the last three days.

Kavali police registered a case and arrested seven persons in connection with the attack that took place on October 26. Employees Union State president P Damodara Rao wrote the letter on Monday to take stern action against the culprits.

APSRTC chairman A Mallikarjuna Reddy on Monday visited the RTC hospital in Vidyadharapuram and consoled bus driver Ram Singh and enquired about his health condition. Mallikarjuna Reddy condemned the attack on the bus driver and asked the hospital authorities to provide best treatment to the driver.