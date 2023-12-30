Auto driver shows his honesty in Vijayawada, returns missing bag to the owner

An auto driver from Vijayawada, showcased exceptional honesty when he found a bag of jewelry worth eight lakhs that a passenger had forgotten in his auto by handing over it to woman. The incident took place when auto driver Nageswara Rao picked up Navina, a married woman with a month-old baby, who was traveling to her relatives' wedding in Vijayawada.

During the journey, Navina breastfed her baby, and in the process, she unintentionally left the bag of jewelry on the seat beside her. Nageswara Rao, unaware of the bag's presence, returned home after dropping off Navina. The following morning, while starting his auto, he discovered the bag containing precious wedding clothes and jewelry.

Despite the significant value of the contents, Nageswara Rao did not succumb to greed. He immediately recognised the bag as belonging to Navina and made the decision to return it to her. Navina was overjoyed to receive the bag with its contents intact.

Upon hearing of Nageswara Rao's honesty, his fellow auto drivers commended and praised him. Additionally, the auto association also extended their congratulations to Nageswara Rao for his remarkable integrity.