'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' launched in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The 75-week-long Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav was launched here on Friday with district collector A Md Imtiaz, police commissioner B Srinivasulu flagging off the rally at the Collector's camp office which culminated in a meeting at Bapu Museum.

Joint Collectors Dr K Madhavi Latha, L Sivasankar and K Mohan Kumar, sub collector HM Dhayanchandra, DRO M Venkteswarlu, Central Information officer Murali Mohan, DRDA PD Srinivasa Rao, social welfare deputy director Saraswati, Transco SE M Sivaprasad Reddy, SC Corporation ED Murali, Agriculture joint director T Mohan Rao, deputy DEO Chandrakala, Youth welfare officer Prasad and large number of students of colleges, high schools participated in the rally. The students joined the rally in various attires of freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Nethaji, Jhansi Lakshmibai, Bhagat Singh, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Dr BR Ambekdar and others. Addressing the gathering, the district collector exhorted people to rededicate to the reconstruction of new India.

He said that Vijayawada is one of the 75 historical places selected by the Central government to celebrate the Amrut Mahotsav. He recalled that Mahatma Gandhi visited Vijayawada six times and this is the city where Pingali Venkaiah, the architect of the national flag presented the flag to Mahatma Gandhi.

Police commissioner Srinivasulu said that it is high time that everyone remember the sacrifices by the freedom fighters. Earlier, the officials garlanded the statue of Pingali Venkaiah and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata and to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.