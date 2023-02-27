'Bankers play vital role in India's development'

CBI former JD Lakshmi Narayana asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke Rs 2000 notes by demonetising it. He said that banking system plays a major role in India's resilience and bankers play a vital role in country development. If India is to become a leading nation by 2040, youth will play a vital role, he added. He opined that economic wars are likely to happen between nations in future however, the young bankers have the power to stop them.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Bank Employees' Federation (AP &TBEF) organised its 2nd youth convention in Vijayawada on Sunday for discussing challenges faced by bank employees and other bank related issues.

Attending as a chief guest at this event, CBI former JD Lakshmi Narayana stated that the banking sector is the only sector without corruption and he further asked the youth bank employees to be in the forefront in fighting against corruption. 'Farmers should be given loans on time and must act quickly to stop farmer suicides. Bankers should also adopt strict policies to prevent loan app harassments and farmer suicides'', he added. Referring to his political opinions, Lakshmi Narayana revealed that he would likely contest from VisakhaPatnam Parliamentary constituency.

APTBEF president T Ravindra Babu asked the bank employee to work actively in the trade union activities. He further said that the challenges of the banking sector to be faced by organizing protests.

APTBEF General Secretary BS Rambabu, AITUC General Secretary Obulesu and others attended the convention.



